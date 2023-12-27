Businessman from the public transport sector was hospitalized in Rio; cause of death was not reported

Businessman Jacob Barata, known as the “king of buses”, died this Wednesday (Dec 27, 2023) at the age of 91 in Rio de Janeiro. He was admitted to the Copa Star hospital, in Copacabana. The cause of death was not reported. Barata was one of the founders of the Guanabara Group, one of the largest conglomerates of bus companies in Brazil. There are more than 30 companies, the majority in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. To the Power360Copa Star reported that it will not give further details about the businessman's death as he did not have permission from his family. “Copa Star Hospital regrets the death of patient Jacob Barata this Wednesday morning (Dec 27) and sympathizes with his family and friends for this irreparable loss. The hospital also informs that it does not have authorization from the family to disclose further details.”he said.