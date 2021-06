‘A joke. He only wanted to drive it for a bit,’ said Jacob H.’s (19) lawyer in the Lelystad court on Friday. H. took a forklift truck with him to De Vries Recycling in Urk on March 6, because he ‘didn’t feel like walking’ to the bar. Later in the evening, the same forklift truck was involved in a collision with 24-year-old Lucas Vlot, who was seriously injured.



