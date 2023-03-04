With the Haringvliet Bridge closed for maintenance in June and July, he has a problem. Like many commuters, Jaco Wolfert uses the A29 and Hellegatsplein every day to get to his bakery in Den Bommel. He doesn’t feel like a ‘branching detour’, so he will take his own boat for two months to sail from Nieuw-Beijerland to his work ‘on Flakkee’.