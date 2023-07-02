Jacky Groos (17) spent two years at home full-time. After a mishap at his high school, he abruptly quit and mainly took care of his ailing father. But thanks to some help and a lot of bravura, he is now in the kitchen of Des Indes, the most famous luxury hotel in The Hague. “I thought, why not just try it?”
Anne Company
