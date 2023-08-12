Giorgio Jackson, Gabriel Boric and Camila Vallejo. COURTESY

The Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, has suffered a strong political and human defeat: this Friday night, on the eve of a long weekend, his main ally and friend, Giorgio Jackson, resigned from the Social Development portfolio, after a one-hour meeting alone at La Moneda. He does it in the middle of the announcement of the right to constitutionally impeach him in Congress to get him removed for the Conventions case, a plot to divert public resources to foundations linked, mainly, to the party that Jackson founded and leads, the Democratic Revolution (RD). The pressures came, however, even from the ruling party. His fall, considered untimely and late given the bleeding that produced, represents the end of a political triangle that debuted in 2011 and 2012 on the streets amid university protests and that arrived at La Moneda in March 2022: the one made up of Boric, Jackson and Camila Vallejo, a communist militant, the current spokesperson.

“I presented my resignation to the president, in an indeclinable way, because I am convinced that actions and environments for agreements have to be generated, however unfair they may be. That conviction has supported me as I deliver this hard news to the president,” Jackson said Friday. It is a resignation that occurs at a time when the Government is promoting two of its fundamental campaign promises, the tax pact and the pension reform, which have been conditioned by the opposition due to various factors, including the departure of the minister.

He Agreements case, for which the Prosecutor’s Office opened a mega investigation, has caused not only a political crisis, the biggest of this Administration, but also injured the promise of probity of the Broad Front, the young left-wing coalition. It is a group that, in the middle of the presidential campaign, to mark distances with previous generations, had taken as an anthem an iconic song by Argentinean León Gieco, You’ll get them out of Charlie. “They say the youth does not have enough experience to govern. Good thing I never have it. Stealing experience. Good thing I never have it. Lying experience.

Jackson was Boric’s campaign manager and, when the president took office, at the age of 35 (he was the only one of the group who was of the age that the Constitution requires to present himself as a candidate for the presidency), he installed Jackson as fundamental pieces -then 34 years old – as minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency (Segpres) in charge of relations with Parliament, and Vallejo as spokesman. He also nominated the doctor Izkia Siches in Interior, former leader of the students of the University of Chile. Siches was the first to leave the Government after a complex debut that included an attack in the Mapuche area and, after six months, she was removed after the defeat in the constitutional plebiscite of September 2022. But although she was very close to the president, Siches it was not part of the historical political triangle.

For this reason, the departure of Jackson, points out the sociologist and political scientist Alfredo Joignant, a columnist for EL PAÍS, implies that, “thus, things, in just 17 months of government, are the essentials of the circle of trust of President Boric el that he was forced to resign, leaving the president in a great orphanage”.

Jackson, a reference

In the prehistory of this group, several analysts consulted by EL PAÍS agree, Jackson was one of the figures with the greatest propulsion. “He has always been a benchmark for the generation that questioned the traditional parties, that entered politics early, that sought its own path. He was the most prominent, the one with the most political capacity,” says political scientist Pamela Figueroa. “If I had to project who was the leader of that generation, it was Jackson. Even to get to La Moneda. But for different reasons they took him down another path”, adds Figueroa.

From what the former minister represents, Mauricio Morales, a political scientist at the University of Talca, points out that his departure “is a very significant defeat.” He recalls that “Jackson’s political generation was electorally successful, only comparable to the one led by Eduardo Frei Montalva since the 1950s and which culminated in his presidential election in 1964. Quickly, Jackson put together a political party, led the Broad Front and opposed the wall to the Concertación (center-left coalition that governed Chile between 1990 and 2010), openly criticizing their governments and questioning the progress of the country”.

Morales also recalls that, during the Administration of Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022), from the center right, while he was a deputy, in his opposition role “Jackson represented the discomfort of Chileans with the performance of democracy, the culminating point of which was the outbreak social of 2019″. And the analyst adds: “The next step was to reach the presidency and they did it. Then came the constitutional change. It was with the defeat in the September 2022 plebiscite that this political generation began to crack. For this reason, he adds, together with his departure, “every refoundational component of the country dies, at least in the short term.”

The political scientist assures that “Jackson fell into the disruptive and overwhelming discourse, being left with an image that is indistinguishable from the traditional politics that he himself criticized.” “He leaves the Government through the back door, reaping only defeats both in the plebiscite and in the election of constitutional councilors (last May, where the Republican Party triumphed). And worst of all, he leaves his coalition at the mercy of the radical right”.

Rodrigo Pérez de Arce, a researcher at the Institute for Society Studies (IES), points out that Jackson’s departure is not only very hard for the government, but also for his party and for the young left-wing coalition: “He is the kidney of what ended up being the Broad Front. And, for the Democratic Revolution, the resignation means that its leader, its most important face, and who from his visibility was articulating this political project, ends up leaving in a rather undignified way: he enters politics through the front door and ends up leaving, at less temporarily -I emphasize temporarily- through the small door. Because, beyond the fact that there are no elements to impute acts of corruption to him, he does come out as the face associated with the Agreements case towards the citizenry”.

And he adds: “Perhaps the most serious thing is that a fierce, monumental crisis is coming, which affects the Democratic Revolution, and the party does not have people to manage the crisis. That is the great drama. What should come now is a very strong introspection, a very stark analysis of what happened, why the government lost control in super sensitive situations and why the crisis was not managed in time to avoid a ferocious bleeding.” .

The political analyst María José Naudon agrees that, due to the way in which Jackson has left the Ministry of Social Development, it is, from a first perspective, “a defeat for the Government”, but also, she notes, “it is a triumph for the right”. . “However, this reading is not enough. To the dignifying narrative that has every outlet, Jackson’s functional and challenging narrative is added. That is the key. He and his generation propose to understand this resignation as a sacrifice in view of a greater good: the agreements ”. “Seen like this,” Naudon adds, “his dignity, consistency and convictions are reaffirmed. This crisis is transformed, for them, into a heroic act demanded and provoked by the villains: the right. Corruption, in this game, takes a backseat. If this works, in the long term (and this generation has a long future in politics) it can become a significant milestone in a victorious story.

This is what will begin to be tested from next week, when Boric tries to resume the movement of a government with Vallejo, but now without Jackson.