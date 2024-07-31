Paris (AFP)

Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson, who won bronze three years ago in Tokyo and gold in the relay, has decided not to compete in the 100m at the Paris Olympics, she announced, preferring to focus on the 200m.

Jackson was tipped to compete with American Sha’Carri Richardson for the 100m gold, with defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah out due to injury.

“I will only compete in the 200 metres,” the Jamaican said tersely at a news conference in Saint-Ouen held by Seine-Saint-Denis, the sportswear company that sponsors the 30-year-old runner.

The 100m qualifying rounds are scheduled to take place on Friday, with the semi-finals and finals on Saturday.

Jackson secured a chance to try for the 100m and 200m golds at the Paris Olympics after emerging victorious at the Jamaican team trials at the end of June.

She was then injured on July 9 during a meeting in Hungary, speaking at the time of a calf cramp, without giving any details after that about the development of her condition.

The Jamaican will now focus on the 200m, in which she won the world title in 2022 in Eugene and 2023 in Budapest, with the heats starting on Sunday, followed by the semi-finals on Monday and the final on Tuesday.

She is also expected to participate in the 4x100m relay, in which she won gold with her teammates in Tokyo three years ago.

Jackson has five Olympic medals to her name so far (400m bronze and 4x400m relay silver in Rio 2016, and 4x400m and 100m relay bronze and 4x100m relay gold in Tokyo three years ago).