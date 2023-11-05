In 2013, the name of Tilsa Lozano She gained great popularity within Peruvian entertainment for her extramarital affair with former soccer player Juan Manuel Vargas, who was married to Blanca Rodríguez at the time. Ten years later, the former model recalled details of the relationship she had with ‘Loco’ in a special edition that she made on her YouTube channel. Now, ‘Tili’s husband, Jackson Morarevealed what his reaction was after listening to the ‘ex-avenger’.

What did Tilsa Lozano say about ‘Loco’ Vargas after 10 years of their romance?

In September of this year,Tilsa LozanoHe took advantage of his YouTube channel ‘On the cover’ to remember his participation in the missing program‘The value of truth’in which he admitted for the first time to having had an affair with Juan Manuel Vargas.

“It was a cross and it surely continues to be a cross, but I think it is more than anything labor-related at the level of brands of ‘we are not going to hire her because she sat on ‘EVDLV’. As it is a sexist country, brands say ‘no, you are very controversial’”, said the former model.

In that sense, the ‘exvenger’ He clarified that they did not give him extra payment for sitting in the popular red chair and that there are details of his love affair with the former member of the University Sports club who never went in front of cameras.

Tilsa Lozano charged thousands of soles for appearing on ‘EVLDV’. Photo: LR composition/capture of Latina/FPF

Was Jackson Mora upset with Tilsa Lozano for talking about ‘Loco’ Vargas?

Jackson Mora was invited to Tilsa Lozano’s YouTube channel ‘On the Cover’ in which he was asked if he was bothered by his wife’s recent statements about his affair withJuan Manuel Vargas.

“It didn’t bother me, I didn’t jump either, but okay, I understand. There were no conversations (…). “I didn’t complain to him, although there are times when I do, we have to talk about it, that’s what my therapist tells me,” said the boxer.

For his part, Lozano pointed out that Mora is indifferent to his past love affair with ‘Loco’ Vargas. “When Jackson met me and we started our relationship, this topic was over and over again and he knew perfectly well who I was (…). “He decided to smoke that story, to accept the story and, the truth is, he doesn’t give a damn.”he commented.

