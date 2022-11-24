Tilsa Lozano, the creator of the famous phrase “I am single and I do what I want”, will join the married line on Friday, November 25, the date on which she will unite her life with that of jackson mora.

The professional fighter became popular for having had a fleeting relationship with the model Olinda Castañeda.

Who is Jackson Mora?

Before having a fleeting romance with Olinda Castañeda, the television enemy of his current fiancée, Tilsa Lozano, Jackson Mora was already known in the world of professional wrestling.

The fighter, whose nickname was ‘El Terco’, has left fighting to become the president of the Final Fight Championship (FFC), a company dedicated to the promotion of fighting sports.

Jackson Mora holding the FFC belt. Photo: Instagram/@jacksonmorarodriguezz

How did Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora meet?

Through his social networks, Jackson Mora indicated that he met Tilsa Lozano when the presenter was in the modeling business.

He revealed that the former avenger was his platonic love and that, when he had the opportunity to talk with her, he fell more in love, so he decided to do everything possible to win her heart.

Jackson Mora together with Tilsa Lozano currently have a relationship for 3 years. Photo: Instagram/@tilsa_lozano

How long have Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora been together?

Currently, the couple who got engaged in October 2021 have been in a romantic relationship for more than three years. The wedding will take place this Friday, November 25, and several characters from the Peruvian show business are expected to arrive at the event.

What does ‘Miguelón’, Tilsa Lozano’s ex-partner, do?

After the love break with Tilsa Lozano, Miguel Hidalgo temporarily moved away from television, which gave him the popular nickname “Miguelón”, to dedicate himself to his profession. The father of the children of the “exvenger” is a renowned social communicator specializing in public relations.

Miguel studied at the Faculty of Communications of the University of Lima and completed a master’s degree in Social Responsibility at the Centrum of the Catholic University. In addition, he is the founder of Grupo Hidalgo, in which, together with various professionals, he generates communication strategies.

Through his social networks, he shares the performance of his work. Likewise, he publishes various photos with the communities with which he reaches agreements that favor the residents and the mining companies.

Miguel Hidalgo and Tilsa Lozano were a couple for more than 7 years. Photo: composition LR/ @MiguelHidalgo / Instagram

“My job is community relations (…). We are the hinge between the community and the mining industry so that a project or a license can be given, being balanced between the company and the community. My job is not to convince the community; it is to make us realize together that mining work is good for everyone”, expressed Miguel Hidalgo to describe his work.