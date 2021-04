Hessen has a new lottery millionaire! A player from Kassel cracked the jackpot and is now making a million-dollar win – thanks to a five-euro decision.

Kassel – The man from Kassel was with his numbers on the lottery ticket for the main lottery 6aus49 Lottery drawing on Saturday* completely wrong – according to a message from lotto* Hesse* he didn’t score a single hit. Fortunately, the lottery player had invested an additional five euros*.

“The decision to spend an additional five euros made a man from Kassel a millionaire on Saturday,” according to an averaging from Lotto Hessen. On his lottery ticket for 6aus49, the player had also selected the additional lottery Gl├╝cksSpirale, which could be checked there, and wagered another five euros for it. *fuldaerzeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.