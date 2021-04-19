Hessen has a new lottery millionaire! A player from Kassel cracked the jackpot and is now making a million-dollar win – thanks to a five-euro decision.

Kassel – The man from Kassel was with his numbers on the lottery ticket for the main lottery 6aus49 Lottery drawing on Saturday* completely wrong – according to a message from lotto* Hesse* he didn’t score a single hit. Fortunately, the lottery player had invested an additional five euros*.

“The decision to spend an additional five euros made a man from Kassel a millionaire on Saturday,” according to an averaging from Lotto Hessen. On his lottery ticket for 6aus49, the player had also selected the additional lottery GlücksSpirale, which could be checked there, and wagered another five euros for it. *fuldaerzeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.