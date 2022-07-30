with videoThe second largest lottery prize on a single ticket ever in the US, $1.28 billion (1.25 billion euros), fell Friday night at the Mega Millions jackpot of the Illinois Lottery. The winning ticket was not sold at a liquor store in the Hawthorne town, where many Americans bet, but at a store in Des Plaines a few miles away.



30 Jul. 2022

The jackpot has steadily increased over the past few weeks as no ticket has all six winning numbers filled in, which is also extremely difficult. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in over 302 million.

Someone did manage to do that on Friday evening, it was announced on Saturday morning. The numbers 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the mega number 14 made someone in the US state of Illinois a fortune. So far, the biggest jackpot ever, worth more than $1.5 billion, has been won on a single ticket sold in South Carolina.

Friday night’s winner will receive nowhere near $1.28 billion. That’s the total value of payments over a 30-year period, or about $42.67 million a year on average. If you opt for an instant cash payment (which most people do), the price is reduced to $747.2 million. In both cases it is before taxes. And that attack is significant.

Hundreds of people lined up Friday to buy a ticket in the American town of Hawthorne. They believe that the liquor store where they buy the Mega Millions lottery ticket brings good luck. © Videostill



The amount shrinks

First comes the IRS, which in America de Internal Revenue Service (IRS) hot. For example, if you, as an American, go for the immediate cash payment amount, you will pay approximately $276.5 million in federal income taxes for the tax year 2022. That immediately reduces your disposable profit to approximately $470.7 million.

The amount you then have in your pocket may shrink further for another reason. The state may also want a piece of the pie, in the case of the state of Illinois it's 4.95 percent; or $23.3 million. Ultimately, there is then 'only' $447.4 million left. It is smartest to invest a large part of that money quickly, otherwise the IRS will come knocking again at the end of this year.

Nevertheless, as a winner you will still become very rich, so there is great enthusiasm for the draws. For example, thousands of people went to a liquor store in Hawthorne for a lottery ticket, because high prices have been won there before. The Mega Millions website was unavailable for a few minutes after the draw on Friday evening. The lottery jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates.

A screen shows the Mega Millions lottery jackpot, at the Marvel Mart in San Lorenzo on July 29. © ANP / EPA

