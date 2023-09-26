The Englishman scored the first draw in history in 1969 with a shot from 70 centimetres. And today an award bears the name of the two protagonists of the time

Silvia Audisio

Mr. Ryder Cup, himself, the English player who marked the history of the great challenge. Seven consecutive times on the pitch from 1967 to 1979 when there was no chance for the old continent (six lost and one drawn). Then four times captain (1983-’89) and an epochal turning point for the team which began a success story with him, even overseas. With Tony Jacklin leading the team the Americans took a step back and someone said, “then these guys on the other side really know how to play”. Some fundamental steps for Mr. Ryder Cup. The Concession, Royal Birkdale 1969: Jack Nicklaus allowed Jacklin a putt to tie the match, it was the first tie ever. The two walked off the green embracing each other, and today an award (The Nicklaus-Jacklin Award) keeps the spirit of the game and the event high by rewarding key decisions for sportsmanship, teamwork and performance. They were both captains and opponents in 1983 in Florida, equal on Sunday until two games to go: then Europe lost by a whisker. But she was close, and went on to win (1985, The Belfry) her first Ryder Cup in 28 years. Also repeating away from home in 1987 (Murfield Village, Ohio). A story about him (among the very first to play in America, with an Open and a US Open in his pocket) that he told in a book, thanks to the tedium forced by Covid (Tony Jacklin: Mr. Ryder Cup Journey, Pegasus Elliot Mackenzie , Amazon €12.11). In Rome he will be on the sidelines for the whole week and will also celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the victory in the 1973 Italian Open, played between Olgiata and Acquasanta.

"The Europa team in Rome seems very strong, with some young and other experienced players, but so are the Americans. The really beautiful and intriguing thing about the Ryder Cup is that you have to see how it develops match after match and until the end no one really knows what can happen. Because it depends on many factors, on a good start, on a favorable momentum that can relaunch you and generate confidence, on the captain's plans. Playing match play is so different, you don't have to protect the score, you can gamble and take risks."

Who is the real leader of the Europa team?

“Ludvig Aberg seems really very talented, Tommy Fleetwood brings the experience of that amazing partnership with Francesco Molinari in Paris, Viktor Hovland had a great season finale in the United States, but the one who really has a leading role is Rory McIlroy. There is a lot of talent in the American group and there is number one Scottie Sheffler, who however is not in great form in putting. And we know how important it is to pit in this challenge to stun the opponent.”

Who is the perfect player in Ryder Cup history?

“Without a doubt Seve Ballesteros. It was the ultimate expression of what is needed in this arena. Very strong mentally, highly competitive, a wonderful example for other players. With me leading the team (1983-’85-’87-’89) he was always part of the team. I was the captain as much as he was the leader the moment he entered the pitch.”

Tony Jacklin player in the period of American excessive power. Seven editions in a row as a team, six lost and one drawn. He must have been frustrating.

“Yes, in the sixties and seventies it wasn’t much fun, a lot of games lost, not much to enjoy. The Americans were strong. And they traveled first class or in Concorde, they had impeccable uniforms, we had none of this, not even a team room where we could stay together and create that important team spirit. Golf did its best business in the United States, there was talent but also more money and more competitions, but none of our people played there. In 1979 the first “European” match had only Spain represented (by Seve and Antonio Garrido), while they had fifty nations represented.”

When did things change?

"In 1981 the USA won for the 22nd time and the defeat was very heavy. Severiano had won the Masters in '80, never a European before, but was dropped from the team for playing too much in the United States. The opposing team totaled 36 majors. Europe began to feel important in 1983, coming close to victory and succeeded in '85. In Seve's footsteps came Sandy Lyle, Bernhard Langer, Josè Maria Olazabal, Ian Woosnam and new trust was generated. Over the last thirty years the Europeans have created a true team spirit and a new approach to the match, they want to beat the USA at all costs and they believe in it to the end. There is a lot of emotion on the pitch, in every moment, in every match."

What do you remember about the entire experience in the field?

“I turned professional 61 years ago. You always play for yourself and what you think throughout your career is me, me, me… then you find yourself in this situation where you have teammates and a captain, so the team and your country suddenly become more important, the pressure huge (much bigger than a major), there is nowhere on the field where you can hide. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions.”

The highlight of your Ryder Cup play?

“The 1969 edition at Royal Birkdale. I was undefeated, I had won the Open Championship and it was a great week. I was playing against Jack Nicklaus, we were at the 17 and I lost 1 down. His ball on the green at eight meters, mine at double the distance: I holed that long putt from here to eternity (the most important of my career) and we were even. On the green of the 18th he gave me that famous 70 centimeter putt to tie the game and the match (the first Ryder Cup tie ever). For me, who had missed the previous edition, it was a great relief, but also a shock. It was a turning point.”

It refers to what she will forever be remembered as The Concession?

"Yes, in the middle of a real battle the attention stopped on the spirit of the game, on the respect for the opponent who, when you lose, you have to look him in the eye, shaking his hand and telling him well played. But also on decisions that define the course of things. This is the meaning of our Nicklaus – Jacklin Award for those who best interpret the spirit of the event".

Tony Jacklin captained four times in a row. How did you choose the players then?

“I didn’t have the privilege of choosing the players, because then there were no captain’s picks. I had the best on the Money List, but to be at the top you just had to do a lot of races, so not everyone was up to par; the last three had perhaps never won. So I had to field the best, the major winners, immediately and for the entire race. Seve played every match, the top players had to sleep as much as possible to get to the end. On courses like the Marco Simone it is physically difficult to keep up at dawn and play 36 holes a day. It was all on my shoulders, I had no vice captains. Then I asked for carte blanche and in 1985 I introduced three captain’s choices. That was the first match win in 28 years.”

And the pairings in doubles?

“The Ballesteros-Olazabal duo was incredible, capable of overturning and winning matches that seemed lost. When you put two players together you have to look beyond their playing ability, you have to observe them together, the gestures, the looks… understand if there is a chemistry between them. My job was to make them as comfortable as possible because I knew how tough it was to be in that arena. I tried to be a sort of best friend for them. This is why you can’t be a captain at twenty, you need good life experience. The first time I was 38 and I received the call just six months early; before the age was around 50-60 years old, he imagined the role more like that of a family man. I, on the other hand, still played and was in contact with the guys on the pitch all year round. In the end this was recognized as a plus.”