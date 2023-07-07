The confidentiality that has always distinguished Jackie Stewart and the love of the Formula 1 world have protected the Scottish legend in recent weeks as he has had to overcome a serious health problem. The three-time world champion’s last appearance in the paddock dates back to the weekend in Monte Carlo, last May 26-28, in his traditional role as sport ambassador.

Jackie Stewart talks about stroke

Just a few days later, Jackie Stewart he was staying in a hotel room in Jordan for Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding to Raiwa on June 1. To tell what happened was the same former driver Tyrrell al Daily Mail: “It happened the night before the wedding. I woke up in the middle of the night feeling weird. And then I fell and I don’t remember anything anymore. I was unconscious for quite some time.”

It was a stroke. “Luckily my son Paul and his wife were there for the wedding, on another floorStewart continued, adding: “I don’t know how I got to his room to alert him. They loaded me into an ambulance, but I don’t even remember that. Your Majesty has made the best doctors available to me. I just wanted to go home and the prince gave me a plane to fly back to Europe. At that point I was pretty much fine, even if not I walked very well“.

Back then Jackie Stewart, who turned 84 on June 11, had been dealing with a pretty stressful travel schedule. In a few days he found himself in Miami and Monaco for the GPs, then on to Great Britain, an overnight stay in Geneva, and finally the trip to Jordan. But ‘the Flying Scotsman’ is more determined than ever: “I am now doing a lot of physical therapy and can walk almost perfectly. Everything is going well and I will be in Silverstone for two days in this weekend”.