“Helen had a wonderful day at Silverstone on Friday, but she didn’t remember being there on Saturday.”. The words are from Jackie stewart and Helen is his wife. And the reason she didn’t remember going to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix in 2019 is a frontal lobe dementia detected in 2014. Since then, the three-time Formula 1 champion (1969, 1971 and 1973) spent part of his fortune on Alzheimer’s research: a disease of which little is known, has no treatment and affects 50 million people in the world.

“Now I am facing one of the greatest challenges of my life and I will put all my efforts to find a cure for this terrible disease,” says Sir Jackie Stewart on the web Race Against Dementia, the foundation he created after learning that his wife of 58 years He suffered from a disease that will cause the death of one in three people born today if no treatment is found.

Helen’s Alzheimer’s, with whom Jackie has two children – Paul and Mark – and 9 grandchildren, was discovered as a result of an accident. One day in 2014, the wife of the three-time F1 champion was driving her car near the family home in Chiltern Hills, England, when the Smart ended up in a forest surrounding the property. They thought that the cause could be a broken tire or the sudden appearance of a deer on the road. However, the response was heartbreaking: a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

What started with short-term memory loss progressed both mentally and physically. Today, the 80-year-old woman who used to be Sir Jackie Stewart’s F1 timekeeper She is in a wheelchair and is attended 24 hours a day by seven nurses in the mansion on the shores of Lake Geneva where the couple moved, adapted with the best technology to monitor Helen’s health. “Very few people can afford it. I’m lucky to be a racing driver and I can afford to have nurses and neuro nurses looking after her.”, clarifies the Scottish.

The timekeeper. In today’s technology-free days, Helen played a pivotal role for Jackie Stewart. Photo Race Against Dementia

The goal is global (“We will find a solution to allow millions of people to live without dementia,” says Stewart) and therefore, in addition to contributing their money, lThe foundation is supported by donations that already exceeded that first expectation of raising 2.5 million dollars.

That money allowed to appoint in 2019 to three fellows, in association with Alzheimer’s Research UK, and two others will join between September and October 2021. These outstanding young scientists will be able to focus on dementia research and create innovative and ambitious projects with flexible funding and development opportunities. Stewart’s search is extrapolate what happens in Formula 1 with technological advancement to the medical field.

“This time we have had an unprecedented interest, in part due to the shortage of alternative financing for this professional stage. Unfortunately, we will not be able to fund all the talented scientists who have applied.. I just hope they find funding elsewhere, because if they don’t, the risk is that these scientists direct their talents to something other than much-needed dementia research, “explained one of the ten drivers who have won at least three. titles in F1 and that he is now focused on giving the possibility to his wife and millions of people in the world to improve their quality of life.

Five decades ago, Stewart led another fight and succeeded: driver safety in F1. He proposed the mandatory use of full-face helmets, seat belts and fireproof divers for pilots, in addition to requiring escape zones, protection barriers and medical centers in the circuits, elements that are now part of normality and that saved -for example- the life of Romain grosjean last year at the Bahrain GP.

“Back then, the establishment did not want to acknowledge the problem or change. In those days, if there was a fire in a car, there were no extinguishers to put it out. Okay, they had fire extinguishers, but for a little barbecue, not to put out a fuel-filled, burning Formula 1 car. This battle, however, is much bigger, “the Scotsman compared in GQ Magazine in 2019.

“I understand that the brain is the most complicated thing that exists, much more complex than any Formula 1 car. And it is about understanding only a small part. But as well as making car racing safe was my greatest achievement, now this is my greatest challenge“, he reaffirmed.

Living with Alzheimer’s in a pandemic is not as complicated for the patient as it is for his family, who must explain to him on a daily basis the new risks and the reasons why simple things, such as kisses and hugs, are no longer part of the routine.

“She misses that and can’t understand why. That’s the kind of short-term memory loss that is very obvious. She will ask: ‘Why aren’t we doing that?’. And I have to tell you that it is because of the pandemic. Then soon after, you will ask the same question. It can be exhausting, but you have to understand it and we have to live with that, “Jackie Stewart said during an interview in 2020. And detailed that”Helen’s mobility is gone and she has very little memory or short-term memory. It’s also starting to affect his long-term memory. “

The song to Helen Stewart, Sir Jackie’s wife. It was written by Paul, the couple’s eldest son. The wife of the three-time F1 champion has had dementia since 2014.

It was not the only adverse effect COVID-19 had: as a result of the fight against a new virus, financial support for research into other diseases such as dementia fell in the UK. According to data obtained by Alzheimer’s Research UK, in 2018 it brought in 49.1 million pounds, in 2019 it was reduced to £ 27.7 million and last year it was £ 22 million.

As a result, Stewart in February gave a note to The Sunday Mirror, where he questioned Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister. “I understand that the government does not have an unlimited amount of money, and this virus has had a huge negative effect on everything, but dementia is the leading cause of death in Britain and we cannot afford to ignore it. I would love to meet Boris Johnson to talk to him about the need for more support“, he expressed.

“If we want to make the same progress with dementia that we have seen in the last decades with cancer,” he added, “we need many more researchers, and that’s before you take into account how much more complex it is to understand the brain than any other part of the body. Increased funding for research is essential. However, funding for dementia research has been questioned significantly in the last year. “

Beyond those that occurs in the United Kingdom, in January of this year important findings were published in the scientific journal Nature Neuroscience. The scientists were able to identify the brain cells that are most vulnerable to Alzheimer’s disease for the first time, which could be used to develop therapies to delay or prevent the spread of the disease.