Shakti Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have a very good friendship. Shakti Kapoor is satisfied that he was able to convince her to buy her first house. However he told that it was not easy to convince Jackie for this.

Jackie Shroff was fond of cars

Recalling the old days, Shakti Kapoor explains, Jackie was always fond of cars. When he lived in a small house, he was always in the habit of buying new cars. Govinda and Salman Khan had the same hobby. But Jackie’s mother was upset about this. He asks Shakti Kapoor to convince Jackie to take him home.

The big challenge was to stop doing charity

Shakti says, her mother knew that Jackie considered me a good friend and would listen to me. However, at that time he also donated money to the needy. Especially those who lived on the street. So it was a challenge to stop him from doing charity.

Jackie and Shakti have worked together in many films

Shakti recalls, I told them the importance of having a roof over your head. I explained that the house should be built and then continue the charity. What was it then, Jackie’s next call came and they told that they had bought the big house. Shakti Kapoor spoke about her friendship with Jackie on the Singing Reality show. Professionally Jackie Shroff and Shakti Kapoor have worked together in many films like Hero, Hustle and Bandhan.