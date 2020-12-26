Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan have appeared in many Bollywood films. The pairing of these two is considered to be quite a hit as well and the audience again likes them a lot. Recently, Jackie and Salman were seen in the father-son role in the film ‘Bharat’. In this film too, the audience gave him a lot of love. Once again this couple is coming to rock Radhe: Your most wanted brother. In this film, Jackie will be seen in the role of Salman Khan’s boss.

Jackie becomes Salman’s mentor in the film

At the same time, according to ETimes report, Jackie Shroff will be seen as Salman Khan’s adviser in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Recently, both these actors also shared the picture taken on the set on social media. In this picture, both of them were seen having a lot of fun.

Jackie’s scene has already been shot

The report states that the shooting of parts of the film was completed in the lockdown in the Corona virus. At the same time, Salman Khan was very concerned about Jackie’s health, so he wanted that all the scenes with Jackie should be shot first. The scene featuring Jackie in the film has been shot in a studio in Mumbai.

The film will be released in the year 2021

At the same time, Salman Khan has also finished the last remaining schedule of the film. Just now the film is being given the final touch. The film Radhe: Your most wanted brother will be released in the coming year i.e. 2021. At the moment, fans are eagerly waiting for this film.

