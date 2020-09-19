Superstar Rajinikanth is in the news these days for his upcoming film Annathe. Recently, a new update has emerged regarding the film’s Starcast. The film, which is being directed by Siva, will feature big stars like Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamurthy. According to Pinkvilla’s report, the makers are considering to cast Jackie Shroff as the villain in the film. However, neither Jackie nor the makers have confirmed this.

Reportedly, Jackie Shroff will shoot before January. Rajinikanth has completed 50 per cent of the shoot before and he will shoot the remaining shoot with Jackie Shroff in January. The story of the film Annathe will be based on the rural based family. Earlier the film was planned to be released on Diwali, but later it was asked to release on Pongal in the year 2021. Please tell that Jackie and Rajinikanth are going to work together after 30 years. Earlier, both of them shared the screen in the North-South film.

Apart from this, Jackie Shroff is going to do a film with Anil Kapoor. It was recently revealed by Anil on social media, Anil Kapoor shared his video on Instagram, in which he is seen running on the beach. Anil wrote in the caption, ‘I was dreaming of going to the beach in the lockdown and running there. Eventually I reached the beach and my trainer told me that fitness comes first.

Commenting on this, Jackie Shroff shared a fire emoji. Anil responded to Jackie’s comment and wrote, ‘Get ready for our next film. The team is working on it. Jackie shared a screenshot of this conversation by sharing a video of him, in which he is seen thumbs up while replying yes. In the caption, he wrote, ‘I am eagerly waiting for my luck’.