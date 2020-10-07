Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff had won his fame in Hindi cinema in the year 1983 with the film ‘Hero’. Recently, Jackie Dada shared many interesting stories about this film and also told about the importance of Director Subhash Ghai in his personal and professional life. Let me tell you that recently Jackie Shroff came to the finale of the singing reality show ‘Saregamapa Little Champs’ along with Govinda (Govinda) and Shakti Kapoor (Shakti Kapoor) as a guest. Here the show’s finalists Ranita and Tanishka sang the song of Jackie Shroff’s superhit film ‘Ram Lakhan’, after which Jackie started remembering the days of that film.

Remembering those days on the stage of ‘Saregamapa Little Champs’, Jackie said-‘ Subhash Ghai is like my family for me. He gave my wife during the rounds. I consider Subhash ji my guru and brother. Dev Saheb brought me into the film industry but Subhash Ghai made me a hero. As a villain in the film ‘Swami Dada’, he came into the film industry, Subhashji made me a hero. ‘ While sharing his first day’s experience on the set of the film ‘Hero’, Jackie Shroff said- ‘They all know that I don’t like much showmanship. I arrived at the shoot wearing half pants and a vest. Subhashji saw me and immediately took me to the side, where the dressing room was. I was given a kurta pajama for me to wear there.

Apart from this, Jackie also told how he got a role in the film ‘Hero’ – Jackie said- ‘My screen test was not done for this film. I was told to kill Gulati on the ground and I did the same. At that time I felt quite strange while doing this, but later I understood that I was asked to do all that for my fighting training.