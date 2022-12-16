Just like last Sunday in the won French top match at Olympique Lyon (0-1), Groenen and Martens started on the bench. Groenen came on for Ramona Bachmann in the 62nd minute tonight and played the last half hour from the left flank. Lieke Martens only came on the field in the 93rd minute on her thirtieth birthday, when Kadidiatou Diani had to be replaced.

PSG came 1-0 after fifteen minutes via the Portuguese defender Èlisa de Almeida, who hit the first post from a corner. After an hour of play, Kadidiatou Diani made it 2-0 from a penalty kick. Real Madrid came back into the game in the 81st minute through a shot from Claudia Zornoza, but PSG also held on in the eight minutes of extra time.