Just like last Sunday in the won French top match at Olympique Lyon (0-1), Groenen and Martens started on the bench. Groenen came on for Ramona Bachmann in the 62nd minute tonight and played the last half hour from the left flank. Lieke Martens only came on the field in the 93rd minute on her thirtieth birthday, when Kadidiatou Diani had to be replaced.
PSG came 1-0 after fifteen minutes via the Portuguese defender Èlisa de Almeida, who hit the first post from a corner. After an hour of play, Kadidiatou Diani made it 2-0 from a penalty kick. Real Madrid came back into the game in the 81st minute through a shot from Claudia Zornoza, but PSG also held on in the eight minutes of extra time.
Martens only came in in the 93rd minute and less than twenty seconds later went hard against the grass after Real Madrid defender Kathellen Sousa came flying in hard in her back. Martens was then able to continue for a few more minutes and PSG held on, with which the French top club advanced to the quarter-finals together with Chelsea.
Aniek Nouwen played the entire game tonight with the English champion and leader Chelsea, who won 0-4 at KS Vllaznia Shkodër in Albania. VfL Wolfsburg (with Lynn Wilms and Dominique Janssen, but without Jill Roord who was injured last week) was stuck at 0-0 against Slavia Prague. Wolfsburg had already qualified for the quarter-finals last week.
It is not yet known about the seriousness of Vivianne Miedema’s injury, who fell out shortly before halftime on Thursday evening during Arsenal – Olympique Lyon (0-1). It seems likely that she, like her teammate and friend Beth Mead, has suffered a serious knee injury, which means that Miedema will also have to miss the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
#Jackie #Groenen #birthday #girl #Lieke #Martens #PSG #quarterfinals #victory #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply