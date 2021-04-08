Jackie Chan does not have retirement on his mind and that has been demonstrated in the films he released in 2020.

With fans who follow his career, the actor posted on his social networks a message of thanks for the greetings he received on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

Actor sent a message to fans on his birthday. Photo: Instagram / @ jackiechan

Thus, as part of this special day, let us remember one of the characters that led him to international fame: Ryo saeba.

The movie City hunter, filmed in 1993, introduced us to the unmistakable stunts of Jackie Chan and, at the same time, a scene that many will probably remember: his cosplay of Chun-li of Street Figther.

On a mission that aimed to find Shizuko Imumura, daughter of an important Japanese CEO, Saeba He ended up inside a cruise ship, where he not only had to locate the elusive young woman, but also had to fight against the terrorist gang called MacDonald.

In one of those encounters, Ryo He reached the ship’s game room and fought with his enemies. To the liking of the fans and with the special effects of the time, we could see Chan characterized as several of the characters from the popular video game. Between them were Edmond Honda and Chun-Li.

City hunter is the film adaptation of the manga of the same name, which was written and drawn by Tsukasa Hojo for Shonen Jump magazine between 1987 and 1991.

The new Jackie Chan movies

During 2020, the actor announced his return to the movies after three years away from the industry. The knight of shadows and Vanguard They are the tapes that reconnected him with his fans. It is expected that, with the reopening of theaters in Latin America, these can reach the region.