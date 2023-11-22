The actors Jackie Chan And Ralph Macchio – both already known to viewers and fans of the franchise Karate Kid – they will return to play their historical roles in a new chapter of the saga, now in production.

The new film – still without a title – should be released on December 13, 2024. The direction of the film was entrusted to Jonathan Entwistle (former director of The End of the Fu***ing World) who will work on the screenplay written by Rob Lieger.

Sony Pictures, which will also produce this new chapter of the Karate Kid universe, stated that the film will be a fusion and continuation of the mythology created in the different products of the franchise. Sony adds that the story «will focus on a Chinese boy who finds his path through martial arts and a wise mentor».

Chan and Macchio were also featured in a video, published on Sony’s social channels, with the aim of launching a casting call just to find the future protagonist.

In the 2010Jackie Chan participated – alongside a then very young Jaden Smith – in the remake from the original Karate Kid movie, released in 1984.

Ralph Macchio was the first Karate Kid, playing the role of Daniel LaRusso in the first three films of the saga and reprising the role much later in the series Cobra Kaiwhich was recently renewed for a sixth and final season.