Home page World

From: Friederike Hilz

Split

Are unfortunately not so great: Jackie Chan and Taylor Swift. (Iconic image) © imaginechina/IMAGO, ZUMA Press/IMAGO

Celebrities are often revered, but sometimes not rightly so. BuzzFeed News shows why we shouldn’t worship Jackie Chan, Taylor Swift and co. unconditionally.

Jackie Chan has made more than 80 films in his life, received an honorary Oscar for his life’s work and shaped one or the other childhood: Whether it was “Rush Hour”, “Kung Fu Panda” or “Karate Kid”, his films were part some great evenings. So it’s understandable that many really admire the now 69-year-old actor.

Chan helps UNICEF and campaigns for children and young people. But there is also other news from him: In 2009 he said in an interview about freedom of expression in his native China: “I have the feeling more and more that we need to be controlled. If we’re not being watched, we’ll do what we want.” Mirror reported. Chan’s name also appeared in the so-called Panama Papers, which exposed global networks for tax evasion and money laundering.

Jackie Chan’s video is circulating online and being discussed

A video of Chan standing next to a young woman and watching scenes from his old films circulated online this week. One account tweeted: “Jackie Chan and his daughter crying while watching some of his old film scenes are the most beautiful thing to see today.” However, the tweet now contains information that is intended to classify this sentence. Accordingly, the woman in the video is not Chan’s daughter, but an actress (see tweet below).

His daughter’s name is Etta Ng Chok Lam. She has to live with her partner on the street again and again, the daughter said in a YouTube video, as reported by several media. She accuses her parents of homophobia. The queer community is still particularly affected by homelessness.

We’ve collected other celebrities we shouldn’t worship unconditionally:

1.Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is finally coming to Europe in July next year for several concerts on her “The Eras Tour”, a total of seven of which will take place in Germany. Her fans are already preparing for ticket sales, because this is almost comparable to the Hunger Games from “The Hunger Games”. Some even skip work to have a chance at tickets.

But there is also problematic news about Swift: Sure, Swift has to fly back and forth a lot for her job. But even when she’s not touring, her private jet is often in the air, for herself or for other people, as she’s also happy to rent her plane. Like (far too) many celebrities, she is a real climate sinner.

Taylor Swift has also recently faced criticism for her relationship with singer Matt Healy. One user tweeted: “Taylor Swift not saying anything about the racist statements Matt Healy made about Ice Spice and then collaborating with her for profit is amazing whiter Feminism as written in books. It’s convenient, manipulative, and still protective white Men.”

2.Matty Healy

The lead singer of the band “The 1975” is said to have imitated the Hitler salute on stage at a concert in 2023 (see below). Some fans tried to label this as a satirical “critique” of Kanye West – the lyrics at the moment read “Thank you Kanye, very cool” (dt.: “Thanks Kanye, very cool”).

The singer had previously attracted negative attention due to racist comments. In the podcast “The Adam Friedland Show” he and the moderators made fun of the origin of the rapper Ice Spice, reported among other things NBC News.

3. Tyler Joseph

The lead singer of the “Twenty One Pilots” duo is an advocate for mental health and shares his own insecurities and problems in his songs, thereby helping many of his fans. During the Black Lives Matter protests in the USA in 2020, however, he was noticed rather negatively. In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote, “You all wanted me to use my platform. Feels good to put these things back on,” along with posting two pics of herself in very wide-soled shoes (below). Instead of apologizing, he wrote in another tweet: “This is not the time for an apology. I stand by my platform tweet. It was fantastic. ”The singer has since deleted this too.

More on the subject: 19 images of the Black Lives Matter protests that should still be shown decades from now.

Tyler Joseph’s now-deleted tweet. © @tylerrjoseph via Twitter.de

Unfortunately, the tweet wasn’t fantastic… © @tylerrjoseph via Twitter.de

We shouldn’t treat these 21 deceased celebrities like saints anymore either.