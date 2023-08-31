Emanuele Giaccarini knows Maurizio Sarri well having had him as a coach in his experience in Naples and, although the current Lazio coach has not used him often in the period spent together in the shadow of Vesuvius, he does not hesitate to define him “a master in preparing the games”. Therefore, Giaccarini knows perfectly what difficulties await Garcia’s Azzurri at Maradona on Saturday against a rival obviously already hungry for points – standings in hand – and above all eager for redemption.