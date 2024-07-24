The Israeli president had traveled to Paris to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games next Friday evening.

Channel 12 Israel said that the reason for the delay of Herzog’s entourage was that an airport worker stood without a jacket near the plane, which raised suspicions that this was a security incident.

The channel reported that due to fears of a security incident, the president and the delegation were not allowed to get off the plane. Later, it was announced that things had returned to normal. The Israeli president got off the plane.