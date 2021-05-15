Saturday, May 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Jacket by Janet Jackson has sold over 20 times over appreciation

by admin
May 15, 2021
in World
0



A military-style jacket that singer Janet Jackson wore during her 1990 tour of “Rhythm Nation” sold for $ 81,250 at auction in Beverly Hills on Friday, 20 times more than she estimated before the sale.
The black jacket was among the highlights of the three-day sale of clothes and other memorabilia the singer had collected over a period of 40 years. It was Jackson’s first tour as a solo artist.
Julian Auctions said the jacket was expected to sell for between $ 4,000 and $ 6,000. The identity of the buyer was not revealed.
Jackson, a five-Grammy winner who will turn 55 on Sunday, sells more than 1,000 items of clothing that she has worn on stage, on tours, and during music videos.
A single key-hanging earring that Jackson wore on the 1990 tour and during appearing on several other occasions on Friday was bought for $ 43,750.
Part of the proceeds from the auction will go to a childcare foundation.

Source: Agencies

.
#Jacket #Janet #Jackson #sold #times #appreciation

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Brazil and India lead global rebellion against new WhatsApp conditions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?