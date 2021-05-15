Jacket by Janet Jackson has sold over 20 times over appreciation

A military-style jacket that singer Janet Jackson wore during her 1990 tour of “Rhythm Nation” sold for $ 81,250 at auction in Beverly Hills on Friday, 20 times more than she estimated before the sale.

The black jacket was among the highlights of the three-day sale of clothes and other memorabilia the singer had collected over a period of 40 years. It was Jackson’s first tour as a solo artist.

Julian Auctions said the jacket was expected to sell for between $ 4,000 and $ 6,000. The identity of the buyer was not revealed.

Jackson, a five-Grammy winner who will turn 55 on Sunday, sells more than 1,000 items of clothing that she has worn on stage, on tours, and during music videos.

A single key-hanging earring that Jackson wore on the 1990 tour and during appearing on several other occasions on Friday was bought for $ 43,750.

Part of the proceeds from the auction will go to a childcare foundation.