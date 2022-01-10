Those who grew up in the first decade of the 2000s surely remember an irreverent program of MTV called Jackass. This one showed us a group of friends who performed different jokes and quite crazy and extremely dangerous acts. You never knew what the next crazy thing they would come up with would be.

Jackass It was quite successful, so much so that it managed to make the leap to the cinema with several films, it had some spin-offs and other shows began to replicate its formula. After years out of the spotlight and after a delay due to COVID, Johnny knoxville and company will be back with another film delivery.

Jackass Forever premieres its new (and latest) trailer

Jackass forever is the name of what will probably be the last film starring this group of daredevils. Just looking at the advances that have come out so far it is quite evident why. Most of its members are already at ages where it could be more dangerous to do what they used to do in other times.

After several delays caused by injuries to its stars and the ravages of the pandemic by COVID-19 It seems that we can finally enjoy Jackass forever. Since its (likely) premiere is pretty close, a new, and supposedly last, has been released. Advance of this long-awaited movie. Here we leave them:

The advance of Jackass forever it even pokes fun at how long this movie has been in production. Later they indicate that we will be watching it this coming February before moving on to the footage of some of the stunts that we will be watching. It seems that they will be just as risky as ever.

It also seems that there will be some more contemporary guests who are quite excited to appear in Jackass. If everything goes according to plan, forever It will hit theaters on February 4. Hopefully so, otherwise we will have to wait a little longer until it is available in Paramount +. Are you excited about this return and farewell?

