The cult of electric guitars and those who play them dominated rock in the second half of the 20th century and gradually faded into the much more diverse music scene of the 21st. For those who were moved by Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Stevie Ray Vaughan or Gary Moore, few references remain in the following generations. One of those few is Jack White, but he turns out to be a slippery guy.

Founding The White Stripes in 1999, along with his fake sister Meg White (she was his wife) on drums, he emerged with a raw, distorted, carefully flawed sound. The duo left an anthem like Seven Nation Army, he riff of the new millennium, which today is chanted in stadiums and crowds around the world (even in indecent contexts: a magazine considered serious presented to the “author of the melody of ‘Que te vote Txapote’”, and then deleted the article). It is not her only great song, as shown by the psychedelic Icky Thump or the abrasive blues Ball and Biscuit.

Jack went solo from 2012, even turning away from the guitar on his debut. (Blunderbuss, where he sat more at the piano), but he took it again with force in the second, perhaps the best of his career as a soloist (Lazaretto). At the same time he was involved in two noisy side projects: The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather. The Detroit musician settled in Nashville, soaked up various influences, created his own record label, produced other artists, made movie soundtracks. He changes records often: he alternates thunderous records with acoustic ones, like the two he released back-to-back in 2022; in some album it goes from experimental and dares to introduce rap and hip-hop. She would hate to be predictable: she prefers to keep her enigmatic, disconcerting aura.

The documentary Jack White: Kneeling at the Anthem DC (on Amazon Prime Video), which he produced himself, includes two concerts with his band in Washington DC in 2018. One is the most interesting, but tastes little: a Surprise performance at Woodrow Wilson High School. Students greatly celebrate the interruption of their routines; White invites them to get so close to the stage that he ends up playing to the crowd. The other was held at The Anthem, where he performs a handful of songs from throughout his career, and makes up the bulk of the 50-minute footage. Some clips from an interview are included, so brief that you don’t know what he wanted to say. He expresses himself more with the guitar, the older and more imperfect the better. He was always good at tuning out.

