Jack Tretton, former president and CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment America, leads aagency pointing to to acquire a video game producer using a $ 225 million fund.

Tretton left Sony in 2014, after spending nearly 20 years with the Japanese company, to pursue other industries. This news, however, could involve its own return in the market for videogame.

Tretton’s current company, called PowerUp Acqusition Corp., is a SPAC, that is a reality created specifically to carry out acquisitions. Leading it with him is Bruce Hack, former CEO of Vivendi Games and former Vice President of Activision Bizzard.

According to the company documentation, PowerUp Acquisition Corp. aims as mentioned to buy a company that is within the videogame market, but if this is not possible, the plans could focus on other types of acquisition.

As for Tretton, his history at Sony is undoubtedly interesting: he joined the company in 1995 and part of the team that created the first PlayStation, the executive had a role in the development of all the consoles of the Japanese house. .