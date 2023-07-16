Telegraph: London cop’s great-great-granddaughter identifies Jack the Ripper

The great-great-granddaughter of a London police officer, Sarah Bucks Horton, was able to identify the identity of Jack the Ripper – the most mysterious maniac in history. About this she told in an interview with the British Telegraph.

According to Horton, Jack was a man named Hyam Hyams. She explained that she came to this conclusion after analyzing his medical records, according to which the physical features of the man corresponded to the testimony of victims of a serial killer. In particular, they mentioned his shuffling gait and stiff left arm. In addition, height, physique and age also coincided.

In addition, the researcher noted, Hyams lived in the same area where the murders took place. In addition, due to the specifics of his work, he knew how to use a knife well. Horton also compared the frequency of attacks with the mental state of the man. He suffered from alcoholism, paranoia and epilepsy, as a result of which he regularly attacked his wife. “He was especially violent after severe epileptic seizures, which explains the frequency of the killings,” she said.

As Horton explained, no one had previously conducted a full investigation of the Jack the Ripper case, since the medical records of patients studied by her were confidential until 2013 and 2015.

In May of this year, researcher and writer Rod Beatty announced that he had found a new suspect in the Jack the Ripper case. According to his version, Jack was PC Bowden Endacott, a police officer who patrolled the streets of the Whitechapel area at night.