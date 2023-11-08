Exactly 100 years ago, on November 8, 1923, in Jefferson City, in the State of Missouri (USA), he was born Jack St. Clair Kilbythe engineer who would become the father of the microchip. After earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois in electrical engineering and a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin, Kirby began working in the industry and in 1958 invented the first integrated circuitalso known by the name of microchip, composed of approximately ten elementary components. An invention to share with Robert Noyce which produced i first microchips in the same period using silicon as a semiconductor unlike the germanium chosen by Kilby.

It was the summer of 1958 when Kilby, a newly hired engineer at Texas Instruments, not yet entitled to summer vacation, spent his holidays working on a problem in circuit design that was commonly called ‘the tyranny of numbers’. One day Kilby finally came to the conclusion that making a large number of components on a single piece of semiconductor was the solution to the problem. On September 12 he presented his research to some executives at Texas Instruments. He showed them a piece of germanium with an oscilloscope attached, flipped a switch, and the oscilloscope showed a sine wave, proving that his integrated circuit worked and that he had thus solved the problem. A patent for “Miniature Electronic Circuits”, the first integrated circuit, was obtained on February 6, 1959.

Kilby achieved his astonishing achievement around the same time that Robert Noyce created his first microchip at Fairchild Semiconductor but Noyce’s patent came 6 months later. In addition to integrated circuits, Kilby is known for patents related to portable calculators and thermal printers and in total he obtained about 60 patents.

From the revolutionary technology developed by Kilby, the first microprocessor was born, the Intel 4004, developed by the Italian Federico Faggin in 1968. Despite the goals achieved, Kilby had to wait many years to receive the right recognition. Only in 2000, five years before his death, Jack St. Clair Kilby was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics: 65 years after his invention. Today, microchips have become indispensable for everyday life, true pillars of the digital age we are living in.

The continuous search for digitalisation and innovation will be at the center of the Richmond IT director forum which will be held in Rimini from 12 to 14 November and organized by Richmond Italia. “The invention of the microchip continues to inspire today, promising a future where innovation knows no limits” comments Claudio Honegger, sole director of Richmond Italia. “Small chips – he underlines – are now the engines of great discoveries in artificial intelligence, marking every day a sort of new beginning in the technological era”.

The integrated circuits market is currently experiencing a difficult 2023 which is destined to end, according to Statista, with revenues of 443 billion dollars, a drop of -12% compared to the 504 of 2022. The prospects according to analysts, however, are positive and already in 2024 it should return to 500 billion dollars and then, in 2027, reach 600 billion with a compound annual growth rate of +7.8%.

This too will be discussed at the Rimini forum which is expected to be a moment of meeting between the supply and demand of products, services, solutions and projects involving those responsible for the IT and technological choices of Italian companies. Managers, IT Directors, CIOs and IT managers will discuss their human and professional training during sessions and brainstorming.

Alberto Mattiello, Head of Innovation room Richmond Italia and Digital Marketing Innovation Professor at Bocconi University in Milan, is also expected at the brainstorming sessions. “Innovation is a constellation of new beginnings. And the Richmond IT director forum – observes Mattiello – is a privileged arena in which we discuss with a careful eye on how the whole future that we have in our hands today will change every aspect of the world of working”.

(by Andreana d’Aquino)