Fortnite It has become the preferred platform for crossovers of all types. Now, and as multiple rumors already pointed out months ago, Epic Games has confirmed that Jack Sparrow, the famous pirate played by Johnny Depp, will arrive in this battle royale next July.

While Epic Games hasn’t shared much official information yet, Hypex, one of Fortnite’s famous insiders, has revealed that Jack Sparrow will be part of his own battle pass, which will be available from next July 18. In addition to Sparrow, the in-game store will also give us the opportunity to purchase skins of Davy Jones, Hector Barbossa, and Elizabeth Swann, each with their own items and aesthetic alternatives.

And if that was not enough, This collaboration will extend to LEGO Fortnitewhere a Jack Sparrow skin will also be available in the form of these collectibles. We can only wait for Epic Games to share more information about it. On related topics, a new collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball. Likewise, this is what the Fallout skin looks like in this battle royale.

Author’s Note:

Fortnite keeps improving its offering, and that’s pretty interesting. What’s striking here is that Depp will no longer play Sparrow in future films, but he remains the face of the character, no matter what Disney says about it.

Via: Eurogamer