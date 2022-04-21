The Jack Russell trapped in the rabbit hole is the heroic rescue

This is the story of a dog that is a little too curious. Poor Jack Russell trapped for 12 hours he risked dying of suffocation. He had started chasing a rabbit into his hole. But then he got trapped inside and would never be able to get out on his own. Luckily he was rescued just in time.

Source Pixabay

Max is a Jack Russell very curious, that perhaps he has learned a lesson after this misadventure he has experienced. Chasing a rabbit he nearly choked to death by getting stuck in his lair.

The dog lives in Lavant, Chichester, United Kingdom. Max and his owner were strolling, when suddenly the furry one disappeared into thin air. He had started chasing rabbits, getting stuck in their trap.

Source YouTube Vincent Depu

The owner immediately called i brigade of fire that promptly intervened to prevent that misadventure from turning into a real tragedy for Max’s family.

His best human friend had already attempted to bring out Max. But with each attempt the dog sank deeper and deeper. That mound of earth had become a trap for him. He took a really big risk.

Source YouTube Vincent Depu

The Jack Russell trapped in the rabbit hole was in danger of suffocating

According to the West Sussex Rescue and Fire Service Technical Rescue Unit (TRU), the dog was in danger of choking to death.

His rescue wasn’t easy. It took a long time and a lot of delicacy to avoid worsening an already very delicate situation. Eventually everyone’s glee was palpable when Max came out safe and sound.

Source YouTube Vincent Depu

What do you say, will Max still start chasing rabbits into their den or will he have learned his lesson after this fright?