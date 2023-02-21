Jack Plooij and Drive To Survive, that sounds like a unique combination.

We have now been able to watch Formula 1 via ViaPlay for a year. Before that it was always Ziggo and our lives were automatically enriched with the soothing sounds that Jack Plooij managed to drape in our ear cups. It was a delight.

No kidding, the colorful pit reporter managed to surprise everyone with wonderful interviews in which he clearly had a preference for one driver. The way in which he conducts interviews was also special. But yes, Kai Ebel is also special and now legendary.

Jack Plooij star at Drive to Survive!

But back to Jack Plooij. His special way of profiling himself could have earned him legendary status. Because he was close to being in Drive To Survive! This is what Jack Plooij says in the television program ‘HLF8’. This is a program in which Wilfred Genee, Johan Derksen and Renee van der Gijp do not appear, but where they do have an opinion.

But why did the documentary makers choose Jack Plooij? Well, he was spotted several times in the square where the drivers give their interviews. His striking way of ‘retrieving quotes’ (as he calls it himself) was interesting for the makers of the popular Netflix documentary. And you can say what you want, he definitely has a unique interview style.

Almost is not quite

But can Plooij be seen in Drive to Survive? No! According to Jack, this has to do with ‘someone else who bought the F1 rights’. As a result, Jack & Co were no longer allowed to attend the races. Viaplay has therefore ruined it for Plooij (and therefore also for the fans).

If you still want to follow Jack Plooij this year, you can of course do so. He still gives comments at Grand Prix Radio and he will regularly be seen at Ziggo Race Café. And if all goes well, also with high-quality programs on commercial television that Johan Derksen finds less good than his own show. So far Autoblog Boulevard.

