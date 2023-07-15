Our favorite dentist (or was it oral surgeon) Jack Plooij has an opinion about Red Bull and Daniel Ricciardo.

To our delight, Jack Plooij and Olav Mol can still stay at Ziggo Sport. In the foreseeable future, everything will be back to normal. After all, to the surprise of no one with a brain cell or two, Viaplay loses a lot of money every day on the F1 rights for the Netherlands. The Scandinavian media company is expected to drop out with its tail between its legs after this failed adventure. Theoretically, it would be laughable if the NOS opens a can of tax money and then buys the rights. But more obvious is that Ziggo will get them back for little.

Meanwhile, at Ziggo they have to make do with the race café and some summaries. Of course, the usual club table guests are also included. At least I think so, because I actually haven’t watched it since the switch to F1TV. But as I understand Bobby Doorknobs still talks with some regularity with, among others, Jack Plooij and Olav Mol. And may that, despite previous rumors, continue for the time being from the head honchos.

That means we can continue to enjoy Jack and Olav’s opinions. And they can be called bold. For example, Jack has now stated that he thinks Red Bull will put Daniel Ricciardo in the Alpha Tauri to evaluate what he can still do. But also, to put pressure on Sergio Perez:

Of course they are not just going to knock the number two out of the championship, but if he fails to get into Q3 sixteen more times, then it will be done for once. I think Helmut Marko would also like to see how fast Ricciardo is in this car. What can he show in the car? Does he have ‘It‘ yet? Jack Plooij, kicks in open doors and breaks molars out

If Ricciardo now distinguishes himself in a positive sense, Perez really has to keep his head up, says Plooij:

Then Marko is going to say to Pérez, ‘Friend, just stick with your head.’ And otherwise he just puts Ricciardo in that Red Bull. Jack Plooij, goes deeper than root canal treatment

As for Nyck de Vries, Plooij had already revealed a few weeks ago that dark clouds were gathering above his head. Olav Mol never had much faith in Nyck anyway. Even in that, Ollie was apparently right. This b0iZ is indispensable for all your F1 interpretation. Whose deed.

This article Jack Plooij has an opinion on Daniel Ricciardo appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Jack #Plooij #opinion #Daniel #Ricciardo