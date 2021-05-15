D.he Federal Minister of Transport is proud: Germany has the densest network of hydrogen filling stations in Europe, said Andreas Scheuer (CSU) recently. However, there are only 100 systems. This restriction lets us look deep. In fact, the much-praised technology has so far only been used on a small scale – whether in mobility, as storage, as a raw material or as a substitute for natural gas. But hydrogen is predicted to have great potential for climate protection, at least if it comes from renewable sources. Then one speaks of “green hydrogen”.

Almost a year after the National Hydrogen Strategy was adopted in June 2020, the Federal Government’s hydrogen commissioner, Stefan Kaufmann (CDU), praised the new technology having gained great momentum both nationally and internationally. “Things are making rapid progress, 35 countries have now presented their own hydrogen roadmap,” Kaufmann told the FAZ: “It will not work without international cooperation; it is by no means the case that Germany is pushing ahead single-handedly. ”Berlin will, however, still saddle up because the climate targets are being tightened as a result of the constitutional court ruling. “After the elections, we have to put more money under the hydrogen ramp-up so that industry can be decarbonised more quickly, so that air, shipping and heavy traffic can be decarbonised more quickly,” says Kaufmann: “The proposed funding of 9 billion euros will not be the end of the flagpole . “