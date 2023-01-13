It has been more than a year since Jack Nicholson has not appeared in public: the star of masterpieces such as The Shining and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest isolated himself in his Beverly Hills villa, 300 square meters on the Hollywood hills purchased by his friend Marlon Brando for 5 million dollars.

His friends fear that he may die alone just like the interpreter of Don Vito Corleone in “The Godfather”. “He will die alone,” they confided to Radar Online. In fact, the last time Nicholson made an appearance was in October 2021 when he accompanied his son Ray, born 30 years ago from his relationship with Rebecca Broussard, to a basketball game.

The Mullholland Drive community in Los Angeles is very concerned about him. “Physically he is fine – repeats a source close to him – but his brain is gone”. The specter of senile dementia hovers over the star. In 2013 the actor had stopped accepting scripts: “Memory problems. She no longer remembers his lines,” said sources cited by Radar Online.

The only people who allow him to keep in touch with external reality would be his children, Ray and Lorraine. The fear of the friends is that “the spirit of the place is influencing the social involution of a star with a once very busy social life”.

Nicholson doesn’t have a life partner: he was only married to one woman, actress Sandra Knight, and his last relationship, with diva Lara Flynn Boyle, ended in 2001.