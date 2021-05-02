Starting grid of the Spanish Grand Prix.
Photo:
JON NAZCA
REUTERS
Updated to
Bad start for a Quartararo who fell to fourth position in the start, leaving Miller at the forefront of the test.
Photo:
JON NAZCA
REUTERS
Updated to
Pol Espargaro.
Photo:
JON NAZCA
REUTERS
Updated to
Franco Morbidelli.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
Joan Mir.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
Pol Espargaró and Marc Márquez.
Photo:
JON NAZCA
REUTERS
Updated to
Stefan Bradl and Pol Espargaró.
Photo:
JON NAZCA
REUTERS
Updated to
Jack Miller.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller celebrating on the Jerez track.
Photo:
JON NAZCA
REUTERS
Updated to
Miller’s celebration at the Jerez circuit.
Photo:
JON NAZCA
REUTERS
Updated to
Jack Miller celebrating the victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.
Photo:
JON NAZCA
REUTERS
Updated to
MOTO-PRIX-ESP
Jack Miller took the victory in Jerez. Ducati double at the Spanish GP.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
Jack Miller celebrating the victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
Miller on the podium in Jerez.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
Jack Miller celebrating on the podium in Jerez.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
Francesco Bagnaia.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
Italian driver Franco Morbidelli on the podium of the Spanish Grand Prix.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
Jack Miller celebration on the podium of the Spanish Grand Prix.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
Jack Miller celebration on the podium of the Spanish Grand Prix.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
Ducati LenoCelebration of Jack Miller on the podium of the Spanish Grand Prix.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
#Jack #Millers #victory #Spanish #pictures
Leave a Reply