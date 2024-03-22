Miller, what a leap!

MotoGP fans know well the spectacular nature of a full-hearted rider like Jack Millerwhich did not disappoint expectations even in the first free practice sessions of the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The centaur of the official KTM team on the descent of Turn 8 indeed it has both wheels of his RC16 off the ground, then landing on the front, before setting up the next turn to the left. The MotoGP social channels immediately immortalized what happened and relaunched and shared the content, talking about Jack Miller Airlines, making both the video and the GIF immediately go viral.

The same Australian driver, seeing himself in the pits in the images, smiled with the mechanics at what was shown on the track on the Algarve track.

Miller was not the only one to fly in that stretch of Portimao, as always documented by MotoGP, with Alex Rins (Yamaha), Joan Mir (Honda) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46).