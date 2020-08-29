The life of Jack Ma, or of Ma Yun – her Chinese name – could be brought to the big screen as a story of self-improvement or fill the pages of a self-help book. When searching for him on the internet, all the publications make mention of the 10 times that Harvard rejected him or the more than 30 hiring processes from which he was excluded. However, his tenacity, his gift of opportunity, and, why not say it, his luck have made him today the richest Chinese in the world and occupy number 20 in the ranking of Forbes.

Jack Ma was born in 1964 in Hangzhou, the capital and largest city of Zhejiang province, in the People’s Republic of China. His upbringing in the strict Marxist rules of the Chinese communist regime did not prevent him from becoming obsessed with English as a child. To practice it, he went to a hotel every day, 70 minutes by bike from his home, where he contacted tourists to guide them free around the city. The foreigners he helped to get to know Hangzhou nicknamed him Jack because it was easier for them to pronounce than his Chinese name.

Later, in his youth, he had trouble getting into college. It took four years to pass. Mathematics was the subject that gave him the worst: he himself has recognized in several interviews that numbers are not his thing. Finally, he attended the Hangzhou Institute of Teachers, graduating in 1988 in English. Upon leaving, he was a professor of English and International Business at Hangzhou Dianzi University. In 1994 he created his first company, the Hangzhou Haibo Translation Agency.

On a trip to the United States, he discovered the great power that the internet already offered at that time. While he was in the country, he tried to find products and information about China but was unsuccessful, which led him to create a website related to his country with a friend. In less than two hours, he received several emails from Chinese investors interested in his project. In April, together with a computer science professor, he founded his second company by opening the first office for China Pages, a kind of online yellow pages that presented information in English about companies in the country. A month later, he registered the domain chinapages.com in the United States. His next step in the business world was to build, with the help of friends, websites for Chinese companies in the North American country.

In 1998, Ma began running an information technology company established by the China International Electronic Commerce Center, a department of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation. But in 1999, she resigned and returned to Hangzhou to found the Alibaba e-commerce platform with 18 friends. Initially they did so with a capital of $ 50,000 and without outside investors. But then they raised $ 20 million from SoftBank, a Japanese internet and telecommunications corporation, and another $ 5 million from Goldman Sachs. The idea was to put Chinese manufacturers in contact with foreign companies, incorporating a secure purchasing method that worked with a seller scoring system. Various mistakes led him to near bankruptcy as the dot-com bubble burst.

But Ma’s ambition was to improve the global e-commerce system and he managed to recover to found several companies since 2003 to form the group that is today with nine main subsidiaries: Alibaba.com, Taobao Marketplace, Tmall, eTao, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Juhuasuan , 1688.com, Aliexpress.com and Alipay.

In 2014, Alibaba was listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than $ 25 billion, a figure that could soon be surpassed by one of its own companies. On the 25th of this month, Ant Group, the financial subsidiary, announced its request to go double listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shanghai STAR. The IPO would be the first simultaneous placement in the two markets. Sources close to the operation have assured the Financial times and to Reuters that Ant plans to raise more than 20,000 million dollars (17,000 million euros) for 10% of the group, which would therefore be valued at 200,000 million dollars (107,000 million euros). The size of the offering could even reach $ 30 billion if market conditions permit, making it the largest IPO in history.

Among Ant’s businesses, Alipay stands out, one of the most popular payment applications in China, which also offers online financial services such as loans, investments, or credit rating systems, among others. It has more than 711 million active users and in its latest annual accounts processed, according to Ant, transactions worth 17 trillion dollars. As for Alibaba and Aliexpress, they move 80% of e-commerce in China and have 24,000 employees.

Years pass and zeros in the bank account, but Ma continues to be married to Zhang Ying, a teacher he met at the first school where he worked as a teacher, and with whom he has two children, whom they took to the public university of Berkeley, and not the private and reputable Stanford University, also in California. Also, his friend Xiao-Ping Chen has counted on USA Today who maintains the same customs that he had when he was young, such as reading, writing fiction, especially kung fu, playing poker, or tai-chi. The practice of this discipline led him to participate in 2017 in a short about martial arts with actor and producer Jet Li. His love of showmanship often takes him on stage, either to sing a Lion King song, or to face a Michael Jackson choreography. Another of his hobbies is celebrating inbreeding among his employees. In fact, mass weddings are already a hallmark of Alibaba, where different ceremonies have been held. In one of them, 700 couples were married.

Ma left the presidency of Alibaba in the hands of Daniel Zhang in 2019 “to make way for younger minds” and pursue philanthropy through his foundation. During the pandemic, it has sent medical supplies to more than 150 countries. All in all, it maintains a 4.8% stake in the group … and a 34% stake in Ant.