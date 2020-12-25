Highlights: Alibaba and Ant Group owner Jack Ma has changed public sentiment in China

Jack Ma is being hated by people and calls him Son and Grandson instead of Daddy

The Chinese government has also clamped down on Jack Ma’s companies and ordered an investigation.

How change Image of jack ma

It all started when Jack Ma lambasted China’s financial regulators for not taking risks at all. Ma accused Chinese banks of behaving like ‘money-lenders’ and said that they give loans only to those who have some mortgage in return. As a result, soon after the announcement of the Anti Trust Investigation against Alibaba, the regulatory agencies also issued a decree that their officials will decide the steps to be taken to monitor the Ant Group.



Actually, there is increasing resentment against the government among the common citizens of China. The number of people in China who are feeling that now they will not get the opportunity to get success like Jack Ma in the country. Despite this, China’s economy has risen again after the fury of the Corona virus. One reason for anger among the Chinese government and the affluent class is that the number of trillionaires there is more than the combined number of total trillionaires of America and India. However, the monthly income of 600 million population in China is $ 150 or less.

In the first 11 months of this year, the national consumption has registered a decline of 5% while the consumption of luxury goods in China is expected to increase by 50% this year compared to the previous year. Younger Chinese have fewer opportunities to honor good jobs. Houses in luxurious cities have become very expensive for first time home buyers. Youth who have taken loans from fintech companies like Jack Ma’s Ant Group, their debt is increasing rapidly.

5 jackpots of the world who created history

Rise of anger against capitalists in China

It is not that this indignation towards the Chinese bourgeoisie is born for the first time, rather it has been for a long time but the rise has just taken place. And the level of outrage has reached such a level that one person wrote in his social media post, “A jackpot like Jack Ma would certainly be hung on top of a lamp post.” This hate article got 1,22,000 likes on Weibo and was read over 1 lakh times on WeChat.