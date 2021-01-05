Jack Ma, China’s most popular businessman, has not been seen for the past two months. Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba and China’s third-biggest billionaire, has also not appeared on his reality TV show and has been removed from the role of a judge. The worldwide speculation market is hot about Jack Ma. Meanwhile, China’s official newspaper People’s Daily has given a big hint about Jack Ma’s presence.People’s Daily said that Jack Ma has now been put under ‘surveillance’ at an undisclosed location. According to Bloomberg’s report, Jack Ma, a member of China’s Communist Party, has been advised by the government not to leave the country. The plight of Jack Ma is believed to be due to his dispute with the Chinese President Xi Jinping and his company Ali Pay. Ali Pe was founded 20 years ago by Jack Ma. It is the world’s largest mobile payment platform and 73 crore people are its users.

‘There will be no Jack Ma time in China now’

China’s official newspaper had said in November last year that there would be no ‘Jack Ma time’. People’s Daily wrote, “Jack Ma is intelligent but without supporting national policies his company would not become a business empire of Trillian Dollars.” And now today Jack Ma has neither influence nor popularity. ‘ The newspaper also took a jibe at the founder of Alibaba, stating that Jack Ma continued to be the world’s richest person ‘disliking money’ after the Ant Group’s IPO was suspended.

People’s Daily said that Jack Ma’s popularity also went into the abyss overnight as the IPO was suspended. Jack is now a blood sucker in people’s hearts. According to the Asia Times report, Jack Ma is not the only person under surveillance. Another famous Chinese billionaire business man Liu Qiangdong has not been publicly visible for a long time. Liu Qiangdong leads the Chinese giant JD.com. The company has apologized twice so far and has changed the management of JD.com to avoid Jack Ma’s fate.

Jack Ma strongly criticized the Chinese government

Jack Ma had sharply criticized China’s ‘interest-bearing’ financial regulators and state-run banks in a speech in Shanghai in October last year. Jack Ma, who has been a role model for crores of people all over the world, had called upon the government to make a system change that would ‘suppress the effort to introduce new things in the business’. He called the global banking rules ‘old people’s club’. The ruling Communist Party of China erupted after this speech. Jack Ma’s criticism was taken as an attack on the Communist Party. After this Jack Ma’s woes began and extraordinary restrictions were imposed against his business.



Strict action on the order of Chinese President Xi Jinping

In November, Chinese authorities gave a major blow to Jack Ma and suspended his Ant Group’s $ 37 billion IPO. According to the Wall Street General’s report, the order to cancel Jack Ma’s Ant Group IPO came directly from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Jack Ma was then asked on Christmas Eve not to move out of China until the ongoing investigation against his Alibaba Group was completed.