Askys Games has finally unveiled the western launch window for the otome visual novel Jack Jeanne developed by BROCCOLI. The title will be released in the course of 2023 exclusively on Nintendo Switchalthough a specific date has not yet been announced.

Here is a brief description of the title:

Kisa is about to give up her dream of becoming an actress when, suddenly, she is given the opportunity to attend the prestigious All Boys Drama School that he has always admired. To be admitted to the academy, however, she will have to respect two conditions: to be chosen as the main protagonist of the final play and above all to disguise the fact that she is a girl! The competition in the academy is really tough and the rivalries between the actors are real. Will she be able to excel and be chosen as the main protagonist by the end of the year while keeping her identity a secret?

We therefore just have to wait for further news regarding the western release of Jack Jeanne.

Source: Aksys Games