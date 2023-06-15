Aksys Games announces that it is now available in the West Jack Jeannevisual novel created in collaboration with Sui Ishida. Available for Nintendo Switch, we will be able to buy the title both digitally for €49.99 and in physical edition for €42.99. But that’s not all, the software house has in fact released three exclusive limited editions for theAksys Online Store.

Here’s what the three editions contain:

Bronze Edition (€99.99)

a copy of the game

a hardcover artbook

a scarf decorated with the logo of the characters

a set of five brooches

a diorama

Silver Edition (€119.99)

all contents of the Bronze Edition

a shoulder bag with the game logo

Gold Edition (€139.99)

all contents of the Silver Edition

a t-shirt with an artwork by Kira, available from size S to size 3XL

Source: Aksys Games