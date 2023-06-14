The images of Jack Grealish’s celebration after winning the Champions League with Manchester City continue to go around the world. The player must now join the England National Team to qualify for Euro 2024.

Grealish gave free rein to his celebration, after having obtained a treble with City: he had already won the Premier League, with an 8-point comeback against Arsenal, and the FA Cup, defeating Manchester United in the final. It lasted four days of partying.

The 27-year-old footballer began his celebration in Istanbul, where Manchester City defeated Inter 1-0 in the Champions League final on Saturday. After returning to England with the rest of the squad, he had a lightning trip to Ibiza with several of his teammates and there he was seen at the Pacha nightclub.

Subsequently, Grealish was one of the happiest in the parade that City made through the streets of Manchester, in a celebration that had to be interrupted by rain. In all of those episodes, the player consumed enormous amounts of alcohol.

This is how Jack Grealish is today after his crazy celebration

How is Grealish today? A conversation between Grealish and former soccer player Jimmy Bullard, today a radio and TV commentator in his country, was revealed on social networks.

In a radio broadcast, Bullard commented: “I sent Grealish a text saying, ‘Jack, I’m going to talk on talkSPORT. I love you. How are your three trophies doing?” Grealish’s response was telling: “Wow, I’m in a world of pain!”

Bullard highlighted what Grealish did on the court. “Tremendous legend… brilliant. I love this boy, I think he is incredible for English football,” he said.

👀 Former PL star Jimmy Bullard on Jack Grealish: 😂 I texted Jack earlier… He replied ‘Wow, I’m in a world of pain!’ 💙 “I love the boy. He’s great for English football… Let Jack be Jack.”#ManCity #england pic.twitter.com/MMaGNzavli —Gabriel (@Doozy_45) June 13, 2023

He added: “I hope people don’t put Jack Grealish on a pedestal too much and then cut off his legs. Let Jack be Jack. Let him celebrate when he wants to celebrate,” he concluded.

What Bullard did not clarify is whether Grealish’s “world of pain” is due to some situation of pain or because of the hangover from the four days of festivities, although from the laughs with which he referred to the conversation, everything indicates that it is because of the second.



Grealish will be with England for the two games of this Fifa date, in the qualification for Euro 2024: on Friday they will visit Malta and on Sunday they will receive Macedonia at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United.

