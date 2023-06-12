Jack Grealish: with drinks on his head? Madness on arrival in Manchester

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Jack Grealish
Jack Grealish
The team arrived in the city and the party was formed.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Jack Grealishattacker of Manchester City, stated through tears that Pep Guardiola He is “a genius” and he thanked him for the faith he has placed in him in these two years.
“This is what I have worked for all my life. I have played horrible, but we have won,” Grealish told BT Sport, unable to stop crying.
(Piqué: the ‘bombshell’ he released when he was told about Lewis Hamilton and Shakira)
(James Rodríguez paralyzed a shopping center in Bogotá: the video of the madness for the ’10’)
“Winning a treble with these players is so special… Seeing my family in the audience makes me very emotional,” added the English attacker, who did not forget Guardiola.
“He’s a genius. I went to talk to him and thank him, because he has put a lot of faith in me, paying many millions two years ago and last year I played like shit, but he kept trusting me.”
The celebration
Manchester City already has the Champions League title that they dreamed of and pursued. a bit of spanish Rodri Hernandez in minute 68 allowed the English team to break the curse that tormented them in Europe and defeat Saturday in the final of istanbul to the Inter de Milan for 1-0.
The team arrived on English soil this Monday and the celebration broke out. Grealish was the big star, as he arrived at the parade wearing the uniform he wore on the day of the final, except for the cleats.
Grealish took the microphone and began to urge the fans, who were on either side of the track. Was he drunk?
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Jack #Grealish #drinks #Madness #arrival #Manchester
Leave a Reply