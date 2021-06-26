Manchester City is considering two great signings for next season. He has remained at the gates of the Champions League, lost in the final against Chelsea, and has hurt in the box at the Etihad Stadium. They will continue investing and betting on great signings to strengthen Pep Guardiola’s squad and achieve the desired, dreamed of and pursued European Cup. Citizens are determined to bet on two Premier League superstars: Harry Kane, Tottenham forward, and Jack Grealish, the soul of revolutionary Aston Villa. Which is the best signing?
Harry kane He is a tank, a footballer who always adds to the pitch, even in his worst matches. It has presence and physical strength, attracts the centrals and generates spaces. He is good at the shot, but also at shooting from outside the area. He knows how to play with his back and assist his teammates, numbers of goals and assists per season they always appear in the double-double so typical of basketball. English can be vital not only to improve offensive presence and shooting, but also to play backwards and create spaceS to the wingers and midfielders who arrive from the second row. The base point of the guardiolesque compass.
Jack grealish He is a footballer who falls in love. Far beyond his presence as a gamer from the nineties and a rebellious footballer, the Englishman treasures a lot of quality. He likes to play on the inside, he knows how to move, he has dribbling, vision of the game and shooting. It can be adapted, in the citizen scheme, both in the extreme position and the indoor position. A footballer who will enjoy the movement on the team’s grass and who may provide the break of lines and the last pass that, in the game against Chelsea, the blue skies lacked.
At this point, which signing is most needed for Manchester City? Anyone who has followed the club’s news should be clear about it. Jack Grealish fits the scheme perfectly, but the necessary footballer is Harry Kane. Sergio Agüero has closed his stage and Gabriel Jesus does not finish fitting. Manchester City need a nine, a center forward who hunts the goals in the area, who fixes the centrals and who gives another exit to football to overcome lines. The big investment, the most necessary, has to be in North London, with the name and surname of Harry Kane.
