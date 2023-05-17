Jack Grealish is neither an executor nor a preparer at Manchester City – and still one of the most important players. Erling Haaland also benefits. The two could hardly be more different.

Bhe Manchester City is currently going according to plan in the final straight of the season: In the Premier League the club is about to win their fifth championship in six years, in the FA Cup the city rivals Manchester United are waiting in the final and in the semi-finals of the Champions League you can see them in Manchester before the decisive duel this Wednesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on DAZN) after the 1-1 first leg against Real Madrid.

There is one reason above all that neutral observers also see City as favorites to win the Champions League this year: Erling Haaland. The striker has scored 52 goals this season in all competitions – a sensational haul.