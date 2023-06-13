Jack Grealishattacker of Manchester City, stated through tears that Pep Guardiola He is “a genius” and he thanked him for the faith he has placed in him in these two years.

“This is what I have worked for all my life. I have played horrible, but we have won,” Grealish told BT Sport, unable to stop crying.

“Winning a treble with these players is so special... Seeing my family in the public makes me very emotional”, added the English attacker, who did not forget Guardiola.

“He’s a genius. I went to talk to him and thank him, because he has put a lot of faith in me, paying many millions two years ago and last year I played like shit, but he kept trusting me.”

The celebration

Manchester City already has the Champions League title that they dreamed of and pursued. a bit of spanish Rodri Hernandez in minute 68 allowed the English team to break the curse that tormented them in Europe and defeat Saturday in the final of istanbul to the Inter de Milan for 1-0.

The team arrived on English soil this Monday and the celebration broke out. Grealish was the big star, as he arrived at the parade wearing the uniform he wore on the day of the final, except for the cleats.

Grealish took the microphone and began to urge the fans, who were on either side of the track. Was he drunk?

Hours later, the English continued celebrating. Nobody knows when it will stop.

For this alone I already gave the Ballon d’Or to Jack Grealish, directly. This man has been on a perpetual drunk for 48 hours. Beer circulates through his veins. He’s sweating gin. Absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/K777atOyku — Rogermarxismo ☭ (@Rogermartismo) June 12, 2023

Grealish spoke and confirmed that everyone has suspected: “I have not slept in the last 24 hours. They have been the best day and the best night of my life,” he said.

