The 20-21 season of the Premier League is leaving great protagonists but one of the most prominent proper names is that of Jack grealish. The Birmingham native already had a very good campaign last year, the main reason why Aston Villa achieved a salvation that at times seemed impossible, but in recent months English has taken a step forward and has become one of the men of the day week after week In England.

As a result of their performance, the villains are living a dream season being at the gates of qualifying for the Europa League with one game less than the vast majority of his rivals. Dean Smith has created a team with which to forget the ghosts of relegation and fight for goals more in keeping with the history of the seven-time champions of England and Europe in 1982. To do this, has one of the top stars of the Premier.

At the level of the best in the world

Although it may go under the radar due to the focus of De Bruyne, Kane, Son, Bruno Fernandes, Salah or Mané, the statistics reflect that Grealish already eats at the table of the best players on the islands. With seven assists ‘Super Jack’ is the second top assistant in the Premier tied with Bruno Fernandes and Kevin de Bruyne and only surpassed by Harry Kane who has given 11 passes on goal. Added to his five goals, that of Birmingham he is the sixth player who has generated the most goals in the entire league with 12, surpassed by stars established worldwide such as Jamie Vardy (11 + 4), Mohamed Salah (13 + 3), Heung-min Son (12 + 5), Bruno Fernandes (11 + 7) and again Kane (10 +11).

As if that were not enough, if you inquire into more advanced statistics, the enormous level at which Grealish is is even more evident. According to the web Whoscored, the villain is the player with the most key passes per game in the entire Premier League, 3.5, a statistic in which It is only surpassed by Hakan Çalhanoğlu of Milan (3.8) in the five major European leagues. Grealish leaves behind the aforementioned Fernandes (3.3), De Bruyne (3.2) and Mahrez (2.3) and James (2.3), showing that he is one of the players most decisive of all Europe in the last meters the field, where the matches are decided.

But ‘Super Jack’ is not just vision of the game and passes between the lines but his privileged physical and technical allows him to be a very skilled dribbler, leaving each match highlights with his unmistakable half lows. Is he third top dribbler in the Premier with 2.9 dribbles per game. Zambo Anguissa (3.3) and the Spaniard Adama Traoré (3.6) complete the podium.

The only way to stop him

This combination of technique, physical power, speed, passing ability and skill with the ball at the feet make Grealish is a practically unstoppable player. Or rather that there is only one way to do it, through faults. The Villa captain is the player in the five major European leagues that receives the most fouls per game, a total of 4.9. They are followed by Andrea Belloti from Torino (4.3), Angelo Fulgini from Angers SCO (3.9), Nabil Fekir from Real Betis (3.5) and Bred Embolo from Borussia Mönchengladbach (3.3).

The difference in fouls that Grealish receives compared to other players in the Premier League is capital and is that after him, Wilfred Zaha finds himself with “only” 3.1 fouls per game. The average number of fouls per game committed by Premier League teams is 11.3, that is to say, the villain receives about half the fouls that rivals usually do per game. In other words, Grealish is a real headache for rival defenses who see missing him as one of the few ways to defuse him and avoid his constant danger.

His debut with the Three Lions

With slower cooking than the stars have gotten us used to in recent times, Villa’s 10th at 25 is at the peak of its progression – for the moment. He has played absolutely every minute of his team’s 15 Premier matches and is to an assist and five goals to equal the best records that has had in the elite of football, the ten targets and eight passes with which the 19-20 season ended.

England-Iceland

CARL RECINE (Pool via REUTERS)



As a result of this, and after thousands of criticisms of Gareth Southgate requesting his call, last August he was called up for the first time with the England National Team, debuting with the Three Lions on September 8 against Denmark. Since then, he has been present in all UEFA Nations League matches, running out of minutes in the two October matches, but starting in November. Competition in the England playmaker is fierce with names like Phil Foden, Mason Mount or James Maddison, in addition to having Steerling, Rashford or Sancho for the bands, but if Grealish continues at this level It is difficult to think that Southgate does not count on him for Euro 2021.

Manchester United’s wish

Its market value has been exponential in a matter of months. A year ago, in January 2019 the Transfermarkt website estimated it at 35 million of euros, twelve months later its value reaches 50 million. How could it be otherwise, there are many rumors that have placed the Aston Villa captain in the great teams of the Premier and the club that has sounded the most is the Manchester United. After failing to bring Jadon Sancho back to the Premier League, the Red Devils went after Grealish last summer. but they refused to pay the 70 million euros demanded by those in Birmingham.

The transfer was very feasible, in fact, the player communicated to those around him that he was “on his way” to go to Old Trafford, but finally on September 10 it expanded your contract until 2025 for the team of his life – with a significant salary increase – ending the transfer rumors. Still, the Daily Mail reports that United is still interested in the international, but his signing would now be even more complicated. Due to its renovation, its progression and the sporting situation of the Villa, the team would now ask for around 100 million for their star.

The rest of the Big Six teams seem to be less interested in Grealish, either because of your financial situation or your sports plans, but it cannot be ruled out that they are launched in summer for a player who is already absolutely decisive in his league. Even some rumors have already placed him in the orbit of Real Madrid and Barça.

An Aston Villa that dreams of Europe

Meanwhile, Aston Villa fans enjoy their franchise player and trust that the team’s good moment will serve to retain their captain. The set of Dean Smith is performing his best season in the last ten years. After saving himself from relegation on the last day of last season, they are seventh with 26 points to three of the Europa League and Champions and with one game less than Everton. Tottenham, United and Liverpool and two less than Leicester.

The qualification to Europe It seems very complicated but it would be a unique opportunity for its captain to decide to continue making history with the team of his loves. He historic 7-2 endorsed to Liverpool, the victories against Leicester and Arsenal and the draw against Chelsea show that the team is prepared to compete with the greats, but it remains to be seen if they can maintain the level during the season.

The team is being one of the revelations of the season, responding in the best way to the effort of the directive that was spent 80 million in signings that have been a success. To accompany Grealish in the attack they brought Ollie watkins from Bretdford for 30 million and Bertrand Traoré from Olympique de Lyon by 18. They reinforced the goal with Emi Martinez that he was fighting the position with Leno at Arsenal and the defense with Matty cash, right back from Nottingham Forrest. They paid for them 17 and 15 million respectively. Finally they were made with the transfer of Ross Barkley to close a great midfield with Douglas Luiz and John Mcguinn. Five signings that have had an immediate performance being headlines and changing the fortunes of a historic club.

Jack Grealish is already one of the stars to watch in the Premier League. A player with enormous charisma that makes fans fall in love not only with Villa but also with English football. His great season and Euro 2021 could catapult him even more on the international scene and that is where a doubt arises. Land in a big one and fight for all the titles every year or be that ‘rare bird’ in today’s elite football and make history in the cub of your life. The future will bring the answer, while the present has to enjoy ‘Super Jack’ every weekend in the field.