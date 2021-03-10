Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey now plans to convert the proceeds from the sale of his first tweet on the social network into a non-fungible token (NFT).

The highest bid in this bid for the tweet is currently $ 2.5 million. The profit will be donated to a charitable organization working in Africa.

The first tweet of the founder of the social network, which says just setting up my twttr What does it mean “just configuring my twitter”, Was written in March 2006 and now auctioned as a digital souvenir.

The auction closes on March 21 and he plans to donate the proceeds to Give Directly, a non-profit organization that allows donors to send money directly to people living in poverty.

The two and a half million offer was made by Sina Estavi, CEO of Bridge Oracle, a data and cryptocurrency facilitator. The previous offer, of 2 million, corresponds to Justin Sun, creator of the blockchain Tron and owner of BitTorrent.

Previous bids for the tweet indicate that it went on sale in December, but the list of items gained more attention after Dorsey shared the auction link on his Twitter profile with a link that leads to the Valuables social network.

Bitcoin is one of Dorsey’s obsessions. His other company, Square, bought 4,709 bitcoins in October 2020. Which equaled $ 50 million at the time.

Since its launch, Valuables has been matching the purchase of tweets to the auction of an autographed baseball card. In the case of Dorsey’s tweet, “there is only a single signed copy of the tweet, and if the creator agrees to the sale, it can be owned by the buyer forever.”

However, from the site they clarify that what was put up for sale is a digital certificate of the tweet, which is unique because it has been signed and verified by the creator. While the original tweet will remain alive on the platform.

As for Valuables, it is a site where tweets can be converted into NFTs, to obtain digitized versions of them on the blockchain, as they are registered on the Matic blockchain, which are then sold in auctions held on Ethereum, integrating functions with the Metamask wallet.

Auctions in bitcoins

Digital auctions using the blockchain have begun to attract the attention of curiosity seekers.

International auction giant Christie’s last month opened the sale of a one-of-a-kind artwork via artist Beeple’s blockchain that runs through March 11.

Meanwhile, artist Chris Torres created an NFT in the form of the popular Nyan Cat GIF, and it sold on the NFT marketplace Foundation for $ 561,000, starting with an initial offering of $ 5,000.

Canadian singer Claire Boucher, better known by her stage name Grimes, Elon Musk’s current partner, managed to make $ 6 million in 20 minutes with the sale of her “crypto art”: a series of paintings that exist only virtually.

SL