As the wait for the 2023 season decreases, the curiosity to see the numerous innovations planned on the track at work increases: not only in terms of the aesthetics and power of the cars that will be presented by the teams, but also to assist to the first km of the numerous riders engaged with their new teams, without forgetting the debut of a rookie like Oscar Piastri. And yet, behind this ‘wall’ which delimits the boundaries of the tracks, expectations cannot be omitted for those who will work ‘behind the scenes’, i.e. all those riders who will play the role of third guide. From Mick Schumacher in Mercedes to Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull, before moving on to the Australian Jack Doohanbusy with theAlpine.

Just like Schumacher, Doohan’s name is also one of the best known in the history of motorsport, albeit in the universe of two wheels. Jack’s father (with the latter also competing in the F2 championship with the Virtuosi team), Mick Doohanwas in fact five times world champion in the 500 class from 1994 to 1998, before one of the many accidents he suffered forced him to retire from racing in 1999. One of these, in 1991, was particularly serious, to the point of risking the amputation of a leg, which fortunately never happened thanks to the excellent recovery program established by Dr. Claudio Costa.

Episodes that took place before the birth of Jack, born in 2003, who at first seemed to follow in his father’s footsteps, taking part in motorcycle races. However, fate convinced him to change course quickly: “My first memories are linked to two wheels – he told the media – and that was all I wanted to do. But then I broke my left leg when I was five, on my birthday. I had some friends ride dirt bikes and I got rear-ended. Since I was a little scared of the bike. At that point I moved to pump tracks with BMX for two years, and my parents would support me in both directions. It was one of my school mates who started racing go-karts, I think he took to our track for a spin. I was that age where it’s nice to do what your friends do. And I thought: ‘Maybe now I could give it another try.’”